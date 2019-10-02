Listen Live Sports

Premier League hires David Pemsel as chief executive

October 2, 2019 5:57 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — David Pemsel has been hired to lead the Premier League as chief executive.

The 51-year-old Pemsel’s appointment ends a long search to find a successor to executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

Scudamore drove the league’s huge commercial success over 20 years before retiring in November 2018.

The Premier League restarted its search for a chief executive in December after Susanna Dinnage withdrew from the job before starting work.

Pemsel will take up his new role no later than April 2020, with interim chief executive Richard Masters reverting to his post as managing director at that point.

Pemsel, the chief executive of the Guardian Media Group, says he is “thrilled to have been offered this incredible opportunity.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

