Preseason No. 1s

October 30, 2019 12:00 pm
 
The schools and the seasons in which they have been ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 which started with the 1976 season:

12 — Tennessee (1977-78, 1987-89, 1991, 1993-94, 1997-98, 2004, 2007)

12 — UConn (1995, 1999-2001, 2003, 2008-10, 2013-15, 2017)

3 — Louisiana Tech (1980-81, 1989)

2 — Baylor (2011-12), Duke (2002, 2005), Notre Dame (2016-17), Southern Cal (1982-83), Stanford (1992, 1996), Texas (1985-86)

1 — Delta State (1976), Georgia (1984), Maryland (2006), Old Dominion (1979), Oregon (2020), Virginia (1990)

Note: Tennessee and Louisiana Tech were tied in 1989

