Prince Charles pops in to see Welsh rugby team at World Cup

October 23, 2019 2:37 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Over in Japan to attend an enthronement ceremony for the country’s new emperor, Britain’s Prince Charles has popped in to see the Welsh rugby team ahead of its World Cup semifinal match against South Africa.

The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the British throne, visited a Wales training session in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said “for him to come along was brilliant, and I am sure it will give the boys a lift … it was just a great honor for him to be there watching us.”

Prince Charles’ son, William, is a royal patron to the Welsh Rugby Union. His other son, Harry, has a similar role with England’s Rugby Football Union.

Prince Charles was one of the guests in Tokyo on Tuesday when Emperor Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne to be proclaimed as Japan’s 126th emperor.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

