Pro Bowl center Alex Mack misses practice with elbow injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons Pro Bowl center Alex Mack missed practice Wednesday with an elbow injury that briefly sidelined him in last week’s home loss to Tennessee.

Mack returned to the game after sitting out a few snaps, but is on the injury report for this week’s game at Houston.

Mack’s primary backup, Wes Schweitzer, was limited in practice with a shoulder injury. Right tackle Kaleb McGary was limited with a sore knee. Right guard Jamon Brown, who’s filling in with rookie first-round pick Chris Lindstrom on injured reserve, is in the concussion protocol and did not practice after getting hurt last week.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (elbow), reserve cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin) and running back Kenjon Barner (knee) were limited.

Mack is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who’s been to the league all-star game in each of his three seasons with Atlanta. He has made 68 consecutive starts and hasn’t missed a game since 2014 with Cleveland.

Schweitzer has started 29 of his 35 games, all at guard. He replaced left guard Andy Levitre as the starter during the past two years when Levitre was hurt.

The Falcons (1-3) have lost two straight as they prepare to face the Texans (2-2).

