The Associated Press
 
Racism-affected FA Cup qualifier to be replayed

October 21, 2019 2:04 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — The FA Cup qualifying match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil that was abandoned following racist abuse will be replayed next week.

The Football Association said Monday that the match will be replayed from the start on Oct. 29 at Haringey’s home ground.

Saturday’s game saw the players walk off in the 64th minute, shortly after Yeovil had gone 1-0 up via a penalty. Haringey officials said after the game that its Cameroonian goalkeeper Valery Pajetat and defender Coby Rowe had both been targeted by racial abuse by visiting fans.

London police said they had arrested two men, age 23 and 26, on Monday on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault in connection with the incident.

The FA said: “Following the incident in the original tie and the two arrests already made, the FA’s investigation is ongoing. We are continuing to work with the relevant authorities on our investigation into the matter.”

The winner of the game will advance to the first round of the FA Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

