Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Radulov’s hat trick keys Stars’ big rally to beat Wild 6-3

October 29, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Alexander Radulov had a hat trick, scoring late in the second period and twice in the third, as the Dallas Stars rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin also scored for Dallas, which didn’t get on the board until Radulov’s first goal with 48 seconds left in the second period.

Eric Staal had a power-play goal and an assist in the first period for Minnesota. Jason Zucker and Ryan Suter also scored for the Wild.

Anton Khudobin made 11 saves for the Stars after relieving Ben Bishop to begin the second period. Bishop stopped eight of 10 shots he faced.

Advertisement

Dallas has won four of five games after beginning the season 1-7-1.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Alex Stalock made 31 saves for the Wild, who remained in last place in the Central Division. Minnesota had won three of four.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid