The Associated Press
 
Rags to riches: MLB to open NYC retail store at new offices

October 14, 2019 3:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s new office will have a rags-to-riches component.

The commissioner’s office said Monday it will open its first permanent retail location in the U.S., the MLB Flagship Store, next summer.

MLB is moving its offices in January to the west side of midtown Manhattan, near Rockefeller Center, in the tower above the retail store. The sport has been in its current offices, near Grand Central Terminal, since 1999. The new location will also house Major League Baseball Advanced Media, which has been farther downtown in Chelsea.

The 17,000 square-foot MLB Flagship Store will have two floors.

Deputy Commissioner Tony Petitti says the store “gives us another unique way to market our players and teams and help continue to grow the sport.”

Legends, whose owners include the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, will operate the store.

