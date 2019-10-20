Raiders-Packers Stats

|Oakland
|3
|7
|7
|7—24
|Green Bay
|7
|14
|14
|7—42
|First Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 45, 12:21.
GB_A.Jones 21 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 9:42.
Oak_Moreau 10 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:33.
GB_J.Williams 2 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 3:27.
GB_Kumerow 37 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), :12.
GB_Rodgers 3 run (Mas.Crosby kick), 12:04.
Oak_Waller 7 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:41.
GB_Graham 3 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 2:06.
GB_Valdes-Scantling 74 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 6:28.
Oak_Waller 17 pass from Glennon (Carlson kick), 1:32.
A_78,160.
___
|Oak
|GB
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|484
|481
|Rushes-yards
|31-155
|23-60
|Passing
|329
|421
|Punt Returns
|2-47
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-49
|4-60
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-31-1
|25-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-8
|Punts
|2-53.0
|3-55.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-97
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|29:36
|30:24
___
RUSHING_Oakland, Jacobs 21-124, Washington 6-29, Richard 2-2, Carr 2-0. Green Bay, A.Jones 12-50, Rodgers 2-6, J.Williams 3-5, D.Williams 3-2, Boyle 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Oakland, Carr 22-28-1-293, Glennon 2-3-0-36. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-31-0-429.
RECEIVING_Oakland, Waller 7-126, Doss 3-54, Jacobs 3-10, Davis 2-26, Moreau 2-24, Carrier 2-22, Renfrow 2-14, Ateman 1-36, Washington 1-12, Richard 1-5. Green Bay, Graham 4-65, Allison 4-33, A.Jones 4-33, J.Williams 4-26, Lazard 3-42, Valdes-Scantling 2-133, Kumerow 2-54, Vitale 2-43.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
