The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Raiders-Packers Stats

October 20, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Oakland 3 7 7 7—24
Green Bay 7 14 14 7—42
First Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 45, 12:21.

GB_A.Jones 21 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 9:42.

Second Quarter

Oak_Moreau 10 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:33.

GB_J.Williams 2 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 3:27.

GB_Kumerow 37 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), :12.

Third Quarter

GB_Rodgers 3 run (Mas.Crosby kick), 12:04.

Oak_Waller 7 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:41.

GB_Graham 3 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 2:06.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Valdes-Scantling 74 pass from Rodgers (Mas.Crosby kick), 6:28.

Oak_Waller 17 pass from Glennon (Carlson kick), 1:32.

A_78,160.

Oak GB
First downs 21 22
Total Net Yards 484 481
Rushes-yards 31-155 23-60
Passing 329 421
Punt Returns 2-47 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-49 4-60
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-31-1 25-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-8
Punts 2-53.0 3-55.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-97 3-20
Time of Possession 29:36 30:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Jacobs 21-124, Washington 6-29, Richard 2-2, Carr 2-0. Green Bay, A.Jones 12-50, Rodgers 2-6, J.Williams 3-5, D.Williams 3-2, Boyle 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Oakland, Carr 22-28-1-293, Glennon 2-3-0-36. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-31-0-429.

RECEIVING_Oakland, Waller 7-126, Doss 3-54, Jacobs 3-10, Davis 2-26, Moreau 2-24, Carrier 2-22, Renfrow 2-14, Ateman 1-36, Washington 1-12, Richard 1-5. Green Bay, Graham 4-65, Allison 4-33, A.Jones 4-33, J.Williams 4-26, Lazard 3-42, Valdes-Scantling 2-133, Kumerow 2-54, Vitale 2-43.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Today in History

