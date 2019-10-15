Listen Live Sports

Raiders to partner with casino for new Las Vegas stadium

October 15, 2019 1:42 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Raiders are partnering with a California-based tribal casino on their new stadium in Las Vegas.

The Raiders say the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will become a “founding partner” of the still-under-construction Allegiant Stadium.

The $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 season. Taxpayers are contributing $750 million to the project. The stadium is also set to host the Pac-12 title game, the Las Vegas Bowl and UNLV football.

The tribe of Serrano people runs the San Manuel Casino in Highland, California. They already support nine other professional teams in football, hockey, soccer and baseball.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

