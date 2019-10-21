Raiders trade CB Gareon Conley to Texans

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have traded 2017 first-round cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a 2020 third-round pick.

Coach Jon Gruden announced the deal Monday, calling it a difficult decision. The Athletic first reported the trade.

Conley is the third former first-round pick traded away by Oakland in the past 14 months. The Raiders sent 2014 first-rounder Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package that included two first-round picks and 2015 first-rounder Amari Cooper to Dallas for a 2019 first-round pick last season.

Conley never developed into a consistent pass defender during his three seasons in Oakland and was part of a defense that allowed Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers to throw five TD passes in a 42-24 loss on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Raiders will visit the Texans next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

This story has been corrected to show the compensation for Gareon Conley is a third-round pick.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.