Rainey efficient in The Citadel’s 35-17 win over W. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Rainey completed three passes — all for touchdowns — and ran for two more and The Citadel beat Western Carolina 35-17 on Saturday.

The Catamounts’ lone lead came on their opening drive when Julian Peltz kicked a 32-yard field goal.

The Citadel (3-4, 1-2 Southern Conference) proceeded to take control of the game scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions. Rainey it in from a yard out, he threw a 17-yard TD pass to Remus Bulmer, again ran it in from a yard out and threw a 39-yard TD pass to Raleigh Webb with 7:32 left before halftime. Rainey threw another 17-yard TD toss, again to Bulmer, to round out the scoring with 9:44 left to play.

Rainey was 3-for-5 passing for 73 yards and ran for 87 yards on 18 carries. Clay Harris rushed for 154 yards on 24 carries and The Citadel amassed 339 rushing yards on 56 carries; a 6.1-yards per carry average.

Tyrie Adams led the Catamounts (1-5, 0-3) with 210 yards passing with a touchdown but threw two interceptions.

