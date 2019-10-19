Listen Live Sports

Rainey runs for 169 yards; The Citadel stuns Furman, 27-10

October 19, 2019 5:14 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Rainey ran for 169 yards for the second time this season and The Citadel used its best rushing game thus far this season to spoil Furman’s Homecoming Game, 27-10 on Saturday.

The loss was the first in Southern Conference play for Furman (4-3, 3-1).

The Citadel ran for 339 yards last week in a win over Western Carolina. Against the Paladins the Bulldogs ran 61 times for 360 yards. Clay Harris, Dante Smith and Remus Bulmer all had short scoring runs for The Citadel.

Grayson Atkins put Furman on the board on its first drive, kicking a 48-yard field goal less than three minutes into the contest. But the Paladins did not score again until the start of the fourth quarter.

Jacob Godek kicked field goals from 30- and 46-yard out in the fourth quarter for The Citadel (4-4, 2-2).

