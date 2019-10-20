Rams-Falcons Stats

|L.A. Rams
|3
|10
|14
|10—37
|Atlanta
|3
|0
|0
|7—10
|First Quarter
Atl_FG Bryant 52, 11:23.
La_FG Zuerlein 55, 1:42.
La_Gurley 13 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 11:16.
La_FG Zuerlein 25, 1:56.
La_Everett 8 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 10:35.
La_Goff 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 6:34.
La_FG Zuerlein 20, 5:42.
Atl_Hooper 10 pass from Schaub (Bryant kick), 2:36.
La_Williams 0 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), :11.
A_71,856.
___
|La
|Atl
|First downs
|23
|14
|Total Net Yards
|381
|224
|Rushes-yards
|36-90
|15-38
|Passing
|291
|186
|Punt Returns
|4-36
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-6
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-38-0
|22-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-38
|Punts
|3-31.7
|5-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-24
|5-48
|Time of Possession
|37:09
|22:51
___
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 18-41, Henderson 11-31, Kelly 3-9, Woods 1-6, Goff 3-3. Atlanta, Freeman 7-19, B.Hill 5-11, I.Smith 1-7, Ryan 1-2, Schaub 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 22-37-0-268, Hekker 1-1-0-23. Atlanta, Ryan 16-27-1-159, Schaub 6-6-0-65.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Kupp 6-50, Woods 5-80, Cooks 4-59, Everett 4-50, Scott 1-23, Gurley 1-13, Henderson 1-8, Higbee 1-8. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-93, Hooper 4-46, Ridley 4-30, Hardy 2-19, B.Hill 2-14, Freeman 2-6, Gage 1-13, Sanu 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 40. Atlanta, Bryant 50.
