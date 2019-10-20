Listen Live Sports

Rams-Falcons Stats

October 20, 2019 4:19 pm
 
L.A. Rams 3 10 14 10—37
Atlanta 3 0 0 7—10
First Quarter

Atl_FG Bryant 52, 11:23.

La_FG Zuerlein 55, 1:42.

Second Quarter

La_Gurley 13 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 11:16.

La_FG Zuerlein 25, 1:56.

Third Quarter

La_Everett 8 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 10:35.

La_Goff 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 6:34.

Fourth Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 20, 5:42.

Atl_Hooper 10 pass from Schaub (Bryant kick), 2:36.

La_Williams 0 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), :11.

A_71,856.

___

La Atl
First downs 23 14
Total Net Yards 381 224
Rushes-yards 36-90 15-38
Passing 291 186
Punt Returns 4-36 1-(minus
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-65
Interceptions Ret. 1-6 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-38-0 22-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 5-38
Punts 3-31.7 5-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 5-24 5-48
Time of Possession 37:09 22:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 18-41, Henderson 11-31, Kelly 3-9, Woods 1-6, Goff 3-3. Atlanta, Freeman 7-19, B.Hill 5-11, I.Smith 1-7, Ryan 1-2, Schaub 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 22-37-0-268, Hekker 1-1-0-23. Atlanta, Ryan 16-27-1-159, Schaub 6-6-0-65.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Kupp 6-50, Woods 5-80, Cooks 4-59, Everett 4-50, Scott 1-23, Gurley 1-13, Henderson 1-8, Higbee 1-8. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-93, Hooper 4-46, Ridley 4-30, Hardy 2-19, B.Hill 2-14, Freeman 2-6, Gage 1-13, Sanu 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 40. Atlanta, Bryant 50.

