Rangers-Capitals Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0—2
|Washington
|2
|1
|2—5
First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 5, 2:24 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 1 (Zibanejad, Trouba), 12:25 (pp). 3, Washington, Kempny 1 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 15:16.
Second Period_4, Washington, Dowd 1 (Orlov, Carlson), 3:45. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 3 (Kreider, Zibanejad), 16:56.
Third Period_6, Washington, Oshie 6 (Carlson, Backstrom), 10:18 (pp). 7, Washington, Hathaway 2 (Hagelin), 19:32.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-7-9_28. Washington 10-16-9_35.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4; Washington 2 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 1-2-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 2-1-2 (28-26).
A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:27.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.