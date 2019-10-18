Listen Live Sports

Rangers-Capitals Sum

October 18, 2019
 
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0—2
Washington 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 5, 2:24 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 1 (Zibanejad, Trouba), 12:25 (pp). 3, Washington, Kempny 1 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 15:16.

Second Period_4, Washington, Dowd 1 (Orlov, Carlson), 3:45. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 3 (Kreider, Zibanejad), 16:56.

Third Period_6, Washington, Oshie 6 (Carlson, Backstrom), 10:18 (pp). 7, Washington, Hathaway 2 (Hagelin), 19:32.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-7-9_28. Washington 10-16-9_35.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4; Washington 2 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 1-2-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 2-1-2 (28-26).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:27.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.

