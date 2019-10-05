Rangers-Senators Sum

N.Y. Rangers 1 2 1—4 Ottawa 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 2 (Buchnevich, Trouba), 6:04 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Chabot, Pageau), 12:14.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 3 (Panarin, Buchnevich), 9:53. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 4 (Smith), 12:07 (sh).

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 2 (Zibanejad, Buchnevich), 2:51 (pp).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-8-13_30. Ottawa 10-10-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 1-0-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 0-2-0 (30-26).

A_15,135 (18,572). T_2:23.

Referees_Brad Meier, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Mark Shewchyk.

