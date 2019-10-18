Raptors-Nets, Box

TORONTO (123)

Anunoby 6-13 2-2 18, Siakam 4-10 2-2 11, Gasol 3-8 2-2 11, Lowry 3-12 1-1 9, VanVleet 5-11 2-2 16, Brissett 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 4-6 1-2 11, Hernandez 1-2 0-0 2, Boucher 3-5 1-2 9, Ibaka 7-10 0-0 15, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 4-6 0-0 10, M.Thomas 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 44-95 11-13 123.

BROOKLYN (107)

Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Prince 5-8 1-1 13, Allen 5-7 2-4 12, Irving 7-17 3-3 19, LeVert 4-9 0-0 10, Kurucs 2-6 0-0 5, Ellenson 1-3 0-0 2, Claxton 0-2 1-4 1, Jordan 2-3 1-2 5, Dinwiddie 3-14 4-5 13, Musa 1-3 4-6 7, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Nwaba 4-12 2-3 11, Temple 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 38-98 18-28 107.

Toronto 28 46 27 22—123 Brooklyn 28 25 31 23—107

3-Point Goals_Toronto 24-47 (VanVleet 4-6, Anunoby 4-8, M.Thomas 3-3, Gasol 3-6, Davis 2-3, Boucher 2-3, Powell 2-3, Lowry 2-7, Ibaka 1-2, Siakam 1-2, Brissett 0-1, Miller 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Brooklyn 13-40 (Dinwiddie 3-7, Prince 2-4, LeVert 2-4, Irving 2-5, Musa 1-1, Kurucs 1-3, Temple 1-3, Nwaba 1-6, Ellenson 0-1, Allen 0-1, Pinson 0-2, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 57 (Ibaka 11), Brooklyn 51 (Jordan 9). Assists_Toronto 31 (VanVleet 8), Brooklyn 16 (Irving, Dinwiddie 4). Total Fouls_Toronto 23, Brooklyn 18. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A_12,380 (16,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.