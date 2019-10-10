Listen Live Sports

Raptors-Rockets, Box

October 10, 2019 8:44 am
 
TORONTO (111)

Anunoby 1-5 0-0 2, Siakam 6-11 2-4 16, Ibaka 5-9 2-2 12, VanVleet 2-7 5-6 10, Powell 7-11 3-3 22, Hollis-Jefferson 1-2 0-2 2, Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Brissett 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 2-4 2-3 8, Hernandez 2-4 2-2 6, Boucher 3-6 0-0 6, Gasol 1-4 4-5 6, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 3-8 0-1 7, Thomas 1-5 2-2 4, McCaw 1-5 5-6 7. Totals 36-92 28-38 111.

HOUSTON (118)

Gordon 5-10 0-0 14, Tucker 3-7 0-0 9, Capela 5-6 0-0 10, Harden 6-16 9-13 22, Westbrook 7-17 5-7 22, Hartenstein 1-2 0-0 2, Chandler 2-3 2-2 6, Ponds 0-0 2-2 2, Clemons 2-10 3-4 9, House Jr. 1-8 2-2 4, Rivers 3-9 2-2 10, McLemore 1-5 0-0 3, Green 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 38-98 25-32 118.

Toronto 23 40 27 21—111
Houston 30 25 35 28—118

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-37 (Powell 5-7, Miller 2-4, Siakam 2-5, Davis 1-2, VanVleet 1-4, Ibaka 0-1, Brissett 0-1, Hernandez 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Gasol 0-2, Anunoby 0-2, Taylor 0-2, McCaw 0-2, Boucher 0-2), Houston 17-64 (Gordon 4-8, Tucker 3-7, Westbrook 3-11, Rivers 2-7, Clemons 2-9, Green 1-4, McLemore 1-5, Harden 1-8, House Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 52 (Ibaka 8), Houston 52 (Tucker 10). Assists_Toronto 24 (VanVleet 10), Houston 26 (Harden 9). Total Fouls_Toronto 28, Houston 27. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Delay of game), Westbrook. A_20,413 (37,000).

