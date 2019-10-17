Ravens-Seahawks Preview Capsule

BALTIMORE (4-2) at SEATTLE (5-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, FOX

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 3½.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 1-4-1, Seahawks 3-3.

SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 3-2.

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Ravens 35-6, Dec. 13, 2015.

LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Bengals 23-17; Seahawks beat Browns 32-28.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 10, Seahawks No. 4.

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (14).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (4), PASS (25).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (8).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (11), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Matchup between two of NFL’s premier QBs, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Ravens 2018 top draft pick Lamar Jackson. Wilson has not thrown an INT and Jackson 10-3 as starter. … Jackson last week became first NFL player with 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing in same regular-season game. … Ravens S Earl Thomas played nine years with Seattle before this season. … Baltimore leads NFL with 205 yards rushing per game. Seattle led NFL last season. … Ravens TE Mark Andrews leads all players at position in catches (34) and yards receiving (410). … Baltimore leads NFL in time of possession, at 36:29 per game. … Ravens added CB Marcus Peters in trade with Rams to shore up injury-riddled backfield. … John Harbaugh 0-2 vs Seahawks. … RB Mark Ingram has scored at one TD in every road game this year. … K Justin Tucker quickest to 1,000 points, reaching milestone last week in 118th game. Tucker 90.6 percent on field goals, best in NFL history. … LB Matthew Judon has four of Baltimore’s 11 sacks. Pernell McPhee second with three. … Win would improve Seahawks to 6-1 for second time in franchise history; 2013 the other. … Wilson fourth QB to have passer rating of 100 or higher in first six games of season. … Wilson has 31 TDs and 3 INTs in past 14 home games. … Wilson has gone 207 pass attempts without an interception, longest streak of career. … RB Chris Carson has run for at least 100 yards in three straight games. Has never had four straight 100-plus. … WR Tyler Lockett has TD catch in past four home games. … TEs Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister likely to see expanded roles with Will Dissly lost for season to Achilles injury. Dissly was tied for NFL lead among TEs with four TD catches. … WR Jaron Brown had second career multi-TD game last week vs. Browns. … DT Jarran Reed to make season debut after being suspended first six games. Reed had 10½ sacks last season. … LB Bobby Wagner needs 14 tackles to move into first place on team’s all-time list. … FS Tedric Thompson has interception in past two games after one in first 23 games. … Fantasy tip: Jackson has been a fantasy star this year on par with Wilson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Seattle’s defense isn’t what it was earlier this decade. Expect Jackson to keep piling up fantasy points.

