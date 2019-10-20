Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ravens-Seahawks Stats

October 20, 2019 7:41 pm
 
Baltimore 3 10 7 10—30
Seattle 0 13 0 3—16
First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 25, 10:19.

Second Quarter

Sea_Lockett 8 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 14:46.

Bal_FG Tucker 28, 11:06.

Sea_FG Myers 34, 7:35.

Bal_Peters 67 interception return (Tucker kick), 5:00.

Sea_FG Myers 31, :02.

Third Quarter

Bal_L.Jackson 8 run (Tucker kick), 1:20.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 22, 3:47.

Bal_Humphrey 18 fumble return (Tucker kick), 3:37.

Sea_FG Myers 35, 1:49.

A_69,012.

___

Bal Sea
First downs 14 20
Total Net Yards 340 347
Rushes-yards 35-199 26-106
Passing 141 241
Punt Returns 2-8 2-12
Kickoff Returns 3-21 3-58
Interceptions Ret. 1-67 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 9-20-0 20-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-2 1-0
Punts 3-44.0 3-51.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-75 2-18
Time of Possession 29:54 30:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 14-116, Ingram 12-46, Edwards 8-35, Snead 1-2. Seattle, Carson 21-65, Wilson 3-27, Prosise 1-17, Lockett 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-20-0-143. Seattle, Wilson 20-41-1-241.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Boykin 2-55, Andrews 2-39, Boyle 1-20, H.Hurst 1-10, Roberts 1-9, Ingram 1-7, C.Moore 1-3. Seattle, Lockett 5-61, Metcalf 4-53, J.Brown 3-60, Hollister 3-20, Carson 3-9, Turner 1-24, D.Moore 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 53.

