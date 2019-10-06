Ravens-Steelers Stats

|Baltimore
|10
|7
|0
|6
|3—26
|Pittsburgh
|7
|6
|7
|3
|0—23
|First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 27, 7:21.
Bal_Ingram 4 run (Tucker kick), 4:48.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 35 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 2:41.
Bal_M.Brown 11 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:21.
Pit_FG Boswell 41, 4:39.
Pit_FG Boswell 29, :00.
Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:42.
Bal_FG Tucker 26, 11:39.
Pit_FG Boswell 33, 2:37.
Bal_FG Tucker 48, :10.
Bal_FG Tucker 46, 5:26.
A_64,037.
___
|Bal
|Pit
|First downs
|22
|18
|Total Net Yards
|277
|269
|Rushes-yards
|40-138
|19-77
|Passing
|139
|192
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|1-46
|3-42
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|3-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-28-3
|21-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-22
|1-11
|Punts
|3-51.7
|4-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-92
|11-76
|Time of Possession
|39:00
|25:34
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 14-70, Ingram 19-44, Edwards 5-17, Hill 2-7. Pittsburgh, Conner 14-55, Hodges 2-20, Samuels 3-2.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 19-28-3-161. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 13-20-0-131, Samuels 1-2-1-4, Hodges 7-9-0-68.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-45, Snead 4-51, H.Hurst 4-32, M.Brown 3-22, Ingram 2-5, Edwards 1-6. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 7-75, D.Johnson 5-27, Washington 3-52, McDonald 3-34, Samuels 3-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
