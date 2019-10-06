Listen Live Sports

Ravens-Steelers Stats

October 6, 2019 4:41 pm
 
Baltimore 10 7 0 6 3—26
Pittsburgh 7 6 7 3 0—23
First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 27, 7:21.

Bal_Ingram 4 run (Tucker kick), 4:48.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 35 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 2:41.

Second Quarter

Bal_M.Brown 11 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:21.

Pit_FG Boswell 41, 4:39.

Pit_FG Boswell 29, :00.

Third Quarter

Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:42.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 26, 11:39.

Pit_FG Boswell 33, 2:37.

Bal_FG Tucker 48, :10.

Overtime

Bal_FG Tucker 46, 5:26.

A_64,037.

___

Bal Pit
First downs 22 18
Total Net Yards 277 269
Rushes-yards 40-138 19-77
Passing 139 192
Punt Returns 1-2 1-13
Kickoff Returns 1-46 3-42
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 3-11
Comp-Att-Int 19-28-3 21-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-22 1-11
Punts 3-51.7 4-43.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 11-92 11-76
Time of Possession 39:00 25:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 14-70, Ingram 19-44, Edwards 5-17, Hill 2-7. Pittsburgh, Conner 14-55, Hodges 2-20, Samuels 3-2.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 19-28-3-161. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 13-20-0-131, Samuels 1-2-1-4, Hodges 7-9-0-68.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-45, Snead 4-51, H.Hurst 4-32, M.Brown 3-22, Ingram 2-5, Edwards 1-6. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 7-75, D.Johnson 5-27, Washington 3-52, McDonald 3-34, Samuels 3-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

