Real Salt Lake 1, Vancouver 0

October 6, 2019 6:28 pm
 
Real Salt Lake 1 0 1
Vancouver 0 0 0

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 6 (Baird), 28th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Godoy, Vancouver, 90th; Chirinos, Vancouver, 90th+2.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Rockwell, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_18,378.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak (Kelyn Rowe, 84th), Jefferson Savarino (Brooks Lennon, 84th); Corey Baird (Marcelo Silva, 89th).

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry; Michaell Chirinos, Hwang In-beom, Andy Rose (Georges Mukumbilwa, 81st), Russell Teibert; Thelonius Bair (Yordy Reyna, 60th), Tosaint Ricketts (Fredy Montero, 61st).

