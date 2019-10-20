Real Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Portland 0 1 — 1 Real Salt Lake 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 7 (Baird), 28th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Asprilla, 3 (Blanco), 47th; 3, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 9, 87th.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna.

Yellow Cards_Blanco, Portland, 39th; Savarino, Real Salt Lake, 44th; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 57th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_17,452.

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana (Claude Dielna, 90th+3); Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Jeremy Ebobisse (Diego Valeri, 63rd), Andy Polo (Marvin Loria, 89th).

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach (Sam Johnson, 77th), Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak (Kelyn Rowe, 89th), Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird (Joao Plata, 77th).

