Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Real Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

October 20, 2019 12:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Portland 0 1 1
Real Salt Lake 1 1 2

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 7 (Baird), 28th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Asprilla, 3 (Blanco), 47th; 3, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 9, 87th.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna.

Yellow Cards_Blanco, Portland, 39th; Savarino, Real Salt Lake, 44th; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 57th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_17,452.

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana (Claude Dielna, 90th+3); Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Jeremy Ebobisse (Diego Valeri, 63rd), Andy Polo (Marvin Loria, 89th).

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach (Sam Johnson, 77th), Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak (Kelyn Rowe, 89th), Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird (Joao Plata, 77th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska