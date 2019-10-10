Red Wings-Canadiens Sums

Detroit 2 1 1—4 Montreal 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Helm 1 (de la Rose, DeKeyser), 13:33. 2, Montreal, Armia 3 (Drouin, Danault), 19:07. 3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 3 (DeKeyser, Larkin), 19:37. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Montreal, Domi 2 (Petry, Tatar), 4:34 (pp). 5, Detroit, Mantha 6 (Hirose, Cholowski), 15:38 (pp). Penalties_Mantha, DET, (high sticking), 2:57; Nemeth, DET, (tripping), 5:16; Suzuki, MTL, (slashing), 14:22.

Third Period_6, Detroit, Glendening 2 (Filppula), 19:02. Penalties_Folin, MTL, (elbowing), 2:25; Mantha, DET, (delay of game), 19:34.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 15-11-8_34. Montreal 12-12-11_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Montreal 1 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 2-0-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Montreal, Price 1-1-1 (33-30).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:31.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.