The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Wings-Flames Sums

October 17, 2019
 
Detroit 0 1 0—1
Calgary 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Mangiapane 2 (Giordano), 11:01. Penalties_Green, DET, (hooking), 11:36; Frolik, CGY, (slashing), 18:02.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Lindholm 5 (Monahan, Tkachuk), 9:45 (pp). 3, Detroit, Helm 3 (Mantha, Cholowski), 10:13. Penalties_Hanifin, CGY, (hooking), 3:48; Hronek, DET, (hooking), 8:37; Nielsen, DET, (tripping), 17:48.

Third Period_4, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Lucic), 3:29. 5, Calgary, Ryan 1, 4:57. 6, Calgary, Giordano 2 (Ryan, Monahan), 8:47 (pp). Penalties_Lindholm, CGY, served by Czarnik, (interference), 5:12; Helm, DET, Misconduct (misconduct), 5:12; Helm, DET, served by Hirose, Major (slashing), 5:12.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 5-13-10_28. Calgary 10-7-20_37.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Calgary 2 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 1-3-0 (36 shots-31 saves). Calgary, Rittich 4-2-1 (28-27).

A_18,232 (19,289). T_2:22.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.

