Red Wings-Oilers Sums

Detroit 0 1 0—1 Edmonton 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_de la Rose, DET, (hooking), 3:06; K.Russell, EDM, (slashing), 18:29.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Neal 9 (Nurse, Chiasson), 7:39. 2, Edmonton, Bear 2 (Draisaitl, Nurse), 12:22. 3, Detroit, Green 1 (Bertuzzi, Bowey), 16:37. Penalties_Daley, DET, (holding), 13:55.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-6-7_26. Edmonton 14-15-8_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 2-2-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 4-0-0 (26-25).

A_17,420 (18,641). T_2:19.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.