Red Wings-Predators Sum

Detroit 2 0 3—5 Nashville 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 1 (Larkin, Mantha), 10:29. 2, Detroit, Mantha 1 (Bertuzzi), 11:40.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Arvidsson 2 (Duchene, Johansen), 4:40 (pp). 4, Nashville, Forsberg 2 (Ekholm, Duchene), 12:58.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Mantha, Bertuzzi), 4:02. 6, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Turris, Jarnkrok), 4:48. 7, Detroit, Glendening 1 (Filppula), 9:24. 8, Detroit, Bertuzzi 2 (Glendening, DeKeyser), 18:58.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-9_28. Nashville 10-15-17_42.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 1-0-0 (42 shots-39 saves). Nashville, Saros 0-1-0 (27-23).

A_17,539 (17,113). T_2:36.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.