Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings-Predators Sum

October 5, 2019 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit 2 0 3—5
Nashville 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 1 (Larkin, Mantha), 10:29. 2, Detroit, Mantha 1 (Bertuzzi), 11:40.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Arvidsson 2 (Duchene, Johansen), 4:40 (pp). 4, Nashville, Forsberg 2 (Ekholm, Duchene), 12:58.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Mantha, Bertuzzi), 4:02. 6, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Turris, Jarnkrok), 4:48. 7, Detroit, Glendening 1 (Filppula), 9:24. 8, Detroit, Bertuzzi 2 (Glendening, DeKeyser), 18:58.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-9_28. Nashville 10-15-17_42.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 2.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 1-0-0 (42 shots-39 saves). Nashville, Saros 0-1-0 (27-23).

A_17,539 (17,113). T_2:36.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore