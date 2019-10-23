Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Senators Sum

October 23, 2019 11:03 pm
 
Detroit 0 2 0—2
Ottawa 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tierney 3 (Chabot, Ryan), 6:16.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Helm 4 (de la Rose, Abdelkader), 0:45. 3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 4 (Hronek, Nemeth), 2:25. 4, Ottawa, Borowiecki 1 (C.Brown, Paul), 3:15. 5, Ottawa, Pageau 3, 5:27 (sh). 6, Ottawa, Duclair 2 (Tierney, Chabot), 17:09.

Third Period_7, Ottawa, Duclair 3 (Namestnikov), 18:12.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-12-13_36. Ottawa 12-12-14_38.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 5; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 2-3-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 1-2-1 (36-34).

A_11,026 (18,572). T_2:35.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson.

