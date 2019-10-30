Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Redskins say Williams failed physical for helmet discomfort

October 30, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan says left tackle Trent Williams failed his physical because of discomfort trying to put his helmet on.

Williams preciously had a growth on his head removed, and the dispute that led to his holdout centered on the medical staff and handling of that situation. Williams reported to the facility Tuesday, and the Redskins got a roster exemption for him.

Williams did not practice Wednesday and was not in the locker room when it was open to reporters. Callahan, who was offensive line coach before taking over for the fired Jay Gruden, says he spoke with Williams for an hour and that the 31-year-old took part in morning meetings.

Callahan was noncommittal about whether Williams would play for Washington this season. The Redskins are 1-7.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR