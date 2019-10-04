Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Redskins to start Colt McCoy at QB against unbeaten Patriots

October 4, 2019 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden says Colt McCoy will start at quarterback against the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Gruden announced the switch to McCoy after practice Friday.

McCoy hasn’t appeared in a game since breaking his right leg during a game in December.

Case Keenum started Washington’s first four games this season, all losses. But he was yanked in favor of first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins in the second quarter of last week’s 24-3 defeat at the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Haskins threw three picks in his NFL debut.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Keenum has six turnovers over his past two appearances — four interceptions and two lost fumbles — and has been dealing with an injured right foot.

The 33-year-old McCoy owns a career passer rating of 78.9 with 29 TD passes and 26 interceptions. His teams have a 7-20 record in his starts.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore