Redskins-Vikings Long Stats

|Washington
|0
|6
|3
|0—
|9
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|3
|3—19
|First Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 50, 5:20. Drive: 8 plays, 14 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Cousins 6 pass to Rudolph on 3rd-and-7; Cook 2 run on 4th-and-1; Cousins 1 pass to Treadwell on 3rd-and-8. Minnesota 3, Washington 0.
Was_FG Hopkins 21, 14:00. Drive: 13 plays, 72 yards, 6:20. Key Plays: Keenum 17 pass to McLaurin; Keenum 6 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-1; X.Rhodes 19-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-4. Washington 3, Minnesota 3.
Min_FG Bailey 29, 7:26. Drive: 10 plays, 64 yards, 6:34. Key Plays: B.O’Neill 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Cousins 18 pass to Cook; Cousins 34 pass to Diggs; Cook 11 run. Minnesota 6, Washington 3.
Was_FG Hopkins 30, 1:57. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: Keenum 11 pass to McLaurin; Keenum 12 pass to Harmon; Keenum 15 pass to Quinn; Peterson 14 run; Keenum 13 pass to Hentges. Washington 6, Minnesota 6.
Min_Cook 4 run (Bailey kick), :07. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:50. Key Plays: Cousins 15 pass to Cook; Cousins 16 pass to O.Johnson; Cousins 31 pass to Cook. Minnesota 13, Washington 6.
Min_FG Bailey 27, 8:33. Drive: 10 plays, 82 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: J.Reaves 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on 3rd-and-9; Cousins 39 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-9; M.Ioannidis 6-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-7; Cousins 22 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-7; L.Treadwell 10-yard offensive holding penalty. Minnesota 16, Washington 6.
Was_FG Hopkins 43, 5:11. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Haskins 21 pass to Peterson; Peterson 29 run; Haskins 6 pass to Peterson. Minnesota 16, Washington 9.
Min_FG Bailey 40, 10:36. Drive: 12 plays, 59 yards, 6:23. Key Plays: Cook 10 run; Cousins 11 pass to I.Smith; Cousins 6 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-4; J.Moreland 15-yard lowering the head to initiate contact penalty on 3rd-and-4; Cousins 7 pass to I.Smith on 3rd-and-4; P.Elflein 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Cook 3 run. Minnesota 19, Washington 9.
A_66,776.
|Was
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|14
|22
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-7
|8-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|216
|434
|Total Plays
|41
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|6.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|85
|161
|Rushes
|16
|38
|Avg per rush
|5.3
|4.2
|NET YARDS PASSING
|131
|273
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-32
|3-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|163
|285
|Completed-Att.
|15-21
|23-26
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.2
|9.4
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-4
|6-6-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-53.5
|0-0.0
|Punts blocked.
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|54
|5
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-5
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-46
|7-74
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|23:24
|36:36
RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 14-76, Smallwood 2-9. Minnesota, Cook 23-98, Mattison 13-61, Cousins 2-2.
PASSING_Washington, Keenum 12-16-0-130, Haskins 3-5-1-33. Minnesota, Cousins 23-26-0-285.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 4-39, Richardson 3-34, Peterson 2-27, Sprinkle 2-12, Quinn 1-15, Hentges 1-13, Harmon 1-12, Smallwood 1-11. Minnesota, Diggs 7-143, Cook 5-73, Smith 3-21, Rudolph 3-17, Johnson 2-27, Mattison 2-3, Treadwell 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Washington, None. Minnesota, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Sims 2-54. Minnesota, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Bostic 7-2-1, Collins 6-5-0, Moreau 5-0-0, Allen 3-4-1, Payne 3-4-0, Holcomb 3-4-0, Ioannidis 3-3-1, Norman 3-1-0, Apke 3-0-0, Hamilton 2-2-0, Sweat 2-2-0, Dunbar 2-1-0, Kerrigan 2-0-0, Reaves 1-2-0, Settle 1-0-0, Anderson 0-2-0, Moreland 0-1-0. Minnesota, Hunter 5-0-1, Rhodes 4-0-0, Kendricks 3-4-0, Smith 3-0-0, Griffen 2-2-.5, Barr 2-2-.5, Joseph 2-1-1, Odenigbo 2-0-1, Gedeon 1-2-0, Stephen 1-1-0, Weatherly 1-1-0, Waynes 1-1-0, Alexander 1-0-0, Hughes 1-0-0, Harris 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, None. Minnesota, Harris 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Billy Smith.
