Redskins-Vikings Long Stats

Washington 0 6 3 0— 9 Minnesota 3 10 3 3—19 First Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 50, 5:20. Drive: 8 plays, 14 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Cousins 6 pass to Rudolph on 3rd-and-7; Cook 2 run on 4th-and-1; Cousins 1 pass to Treadwell on 3rd-and-8. Minnesota 3, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 21, 14:00. Drive: 13 plays, 72 yards, 6:20. Key Plays: Keenum 17 pass to McLaurin; Keenum 6 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-1; X.Rhodes 19-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-4. Washington 3, Minnesota 3.

Min_FG Bailey 29, 7:26. Drive: 10 plays, 64 yards, 6:34. Key Plays: B.O’Neill 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Cousins 18 pass to Cook; Cousins 34 pass to Diggs; Cook 11 run. Minnesota 6, Washington 3.

Was_FG Hopkins 30, 1:57. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: Keenum 11 pass to McLaurin; Keenum 12 pass to Harmon; Keenum 15 pass to Quinn; Peterson 14 run; Keenum 13 pass to Hentges. Washington 6, Minnesota 6.

Min_Cook 4 run (Bailey kick), :07. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:50. Key Plays: Cousins 15 pass to Cook; Cousins 16 pass to O.Johnson; Cousins 31 pass to Cook. Minnesota 13, Washington 6.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 27, 8:33. Drive: 10 plays, 82 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: J.Reaves 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on 3rd-and-9; Cousins 39 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-9; M.Ioannidis 6-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-7; Cousins 22 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-7; L.Treadwell 10-yard offensive holding penalty. Minnesota 16, Washington 6.

Was_FG Hopkins 43, 5:11. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Haskins 21 pass to Peterson; Peterson 29 run; Haskins 6 pass to Peterson. Minnesota 16, Washington 9.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 40, 10:36. Drive: 12 plays, 59 yards, 6:23. Key Plays: Cook 10 run; Cousins 11 pass to I.Smith; Cousins 6 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-4; J.Moreland 15-yard lowering the head to initiate contact penalty on 3rd-and-4; Cousins 7 pass to I.Smith on 3rd-and-4; P.Elflein 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Cook 3 run. Minnesota 19, Washington 9.

Was Min FIRST DOWNS 14 22 Rushing 3 10 Passing 10 9 Penalty 1 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-7 8-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 216 434 Total Plays 41 67 Avg Gain 5.3 6.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 85 161 Rushes 16 38 Avg per rush 5.3 4.2 NET YARDS PASSING 131 273 Sacked-Yds lost 4-32 3-12 Gross-Yds passing 163 285 Completed-Att. 15-21 23-26 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.2 9.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-4 6-6-4 PUNTS-Avg. 2-53.5 0-0.0 Punts blocked. 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 54 5 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-54 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 1-5 PENALTIES-Yds 4-46 7-74 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 23:24 36:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 14-76, Smallwood 2-9. Minnesota, Cook 23-98, Mattison 13-61, Cousins 2-2.

PASSING_Washington, Keenum 12-16-0-130, Haskins 3-5-1-33. Minnesota, Cousins 23-26-0-285.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 4-39, Richardson 3-34, Peterson 2-27, Sprinkle 2-12, Quinn 1-15, Hentges 1-13, Harmon 1-12, Smallwood 1-11. Minnesota, Diggs 7-143, Cook 5-73, Smith 3-21, Rudolph 3-17, Johnson 2-27, Mattison 2-3, Treadwell 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, None. Minnesota, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Sims 2-54. Minnesota, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Bostic 7-2-1, Collins 6-5-0, Moreau 5-0-0, Allen 3-4-1, Payne 3-4-0, Holcomb 3-4-0, Ioannidis 3-3-1, Norman 3-1-0, Apke 3-0-0, Hamilton 2-2-0, Sweat 2-2-0, Dunbar 2-1-0, Kerrigan 2-0-0, Reaves 1-2-0, Settle 1-0-0, Anderson 0-2-0, Moreland 0-1-0. Minnesota, Hunter 5-0-1, Rhodes 4-0-0, Kendricks 3-4-0, Smith 3-0-0, Griffen 2-2-.5, Barr 2-2-.5, Joseph 2-1-1, Odenigbo 2-0-1, Gedeon 1-2-0, Stephen 1-1-0, Weatherly 1-1-0, Waynes 1-1-0, Alexander 1-0-0, Hughes 1-0-0, Harris 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, None. Minnesota, Harris 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Billy Smith.

