Redskins-Vikings Preview Capsule

WASHINGTON (1-6) at MINNESOTA (5-2)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 15

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 2-5; Vikings 5-2

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Tied 13-13

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Redskins 38-30, Nov. 12, 2017

LAST WEEK — Redskins lost to 49ers 9-0; Vikings beat Lions 42-30

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 30, Vikings No. 6

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (24), PASS (31).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (27), PASS (12).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (3), PASS (17).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (7), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This will be third stadium for Washington to visit in as many trips to Minnesota, after playing at Metrodome in 2013 and temporary site TCF Bank Stadium in 2014. Vikings opened U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016. … Teams have met four times in playoffs, with Redskins winning three, including NFC championship game after 1987 season. … Redskins have started five QBs (Alex Smith, Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson, Case Keenum) and played six (those five plus Dwayne Haskins) since letting Kirk Cousins sign with Vikings in 2018. Cousins started all 16 games for Washington each season from 2015-2017. … Keenum’s previous game at U.S. Bank Stadium was playoff win against New Orleans on “Minneapolis Miracle” pass to Stefon Diggs for TD on final play on Jan. 14, 2018. … Redskins RB Adrian Peterson had 199 yards on 43 rushes over past two games. Peterson, who played 10 years for Vikings, has four 100-yard games in 22 appearances with Washington. … Washington’s third-down offense ranks second-worst in NFL with 24.7% conversion rate. … Redskins have allowed opponents to convert on 49.5% of third downs, third-worst in league. … Redskins have been penalized 71 times for 434 yards this season, nullifying 157 offensive yards. … Vikings have won first three home games by 100-36 combined score. … Cousins leads NFL in passer rating (114.3) and passing yards per attempt (9.1), after becoming first QB in league history to post 300-plus passing yards and 135-plus passer rating in three straight games Vikings won by cumulative 108-50 margin. … Vikings WR Adam Thielen, ruled out with hamstring injury, misses first game after 90 consecutive appearances including playoffs. … Vikings RB Dalvin Cook leads league with career-high 725 rushing yards. … Vikings defense has not allowed rush longer than 18 yards, the shortest “long rush” allowed by NFL team this season. Vikings tied with 49ers for league lead with only one rushing TD allowed this year. … Vikings DE Danielle Hunter leads NFL with nine tackles for loss. … Fantasy tip: Vikings rookie TE Irv Smith Jr. was targeted career-high six times last week vs. Lions, catching five passes for 60 yards. Fellow TE Kyle Rudolph also had season-high six targets, with five catches for 58 yards and TD.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.