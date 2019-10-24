Redskins-Vikings Stats

|Washington
|0
|6
|3
|0—
|9
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|3
|3—19
|First Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 50, 5:20.
Was_FG Hopkins 21, 14:00.
Min_FG Bailey 29, 7:26.
Was_FG Hopkins 30, 1:57.
Min_Cook 4 run (Bailey kick), :07.
Min_FG Bailey 27, 8:33.
Was_FG Hopkins 43, 5:11.
Min_FG Bailey 40, 10:36.
A_66,776.
___
|Was
|Min
|First downs
|14
|22
|Total Net Yards
|216
|434
|Rushes-yards
|16-85
|38-161
|Passing
|131
|273
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-21-1
|23-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|3-12
|Punts
|2-53.5
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-46
|7-74
|Time of Possession
|23:24
|36:36
___
RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 14-76, Smallwood 2-9. Minnesota, Cook 23-98, Mattison 13-61, Cousins 2-2.
PASSING_Washington, Keenum 12-16-0-130, Haskins 3-5-1-33. Minnesota, Cousins 23-26-0-285.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 4-39, Richardson 3-34, Peterson 2-27, Sprinkle 2-12, Quinn 1-15, Hentges 1-13, Harmon 1-12, Smallwood 1-11. Minnesota, Diggs 7-143, Cook 5-73, I.Smith 3-21, Rudolph 3-17, O.Johnson 2-27, Mattison 2-3, Treadwell 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.