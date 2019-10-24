Listen Live Sports

Redskins-Vikings Stats

October 24, 2019
 
Washington 0 6 3 0— 9
Minnesota 3 10 3 3—19
First Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 50, 5:20.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 21, 14:00.

Min_FG Bailey 29, 7:26.

Was_FG Hopkins 30, 1:57.

Min_Cook 4 run (Bailey kick), :07.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 27, 8:33.

Was_FG Hopkins 43, 5:11.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 40, 10:36.

A_66,776.

Was Min
First downs 14 22
Total Net Yards 216 434
Rushes-yards 16-85 38-161
Passing 131 273
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-54 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-5
Comp-Att-Int 15-21-1 23-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-32 3-12
Punts 2-53.5 0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-46 7-74
Time of Possession 23:24 36:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 14-76, Smallwood 2-9. Minnesota, Cook 23-98, Mattison 13-61, Cousins 2-2.

PASSING_Washington, Keenum 12-16-0-130, Haskins 3-5-1-33. Minnesota, Cousins 23-26-0-285.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 4-39, Richardson 3-34, Peterson 2-27, Sprinkle 2-12, Quinn 1-15, Hentges 1-13, Harmon 1-12, Smallwood 1-11. Minnesota, Diggs 7-143, Cook 5-73, I.Smith 3-21, Rudolph 3-17, O.Johnson 2-27, Mattison 2-3, Treadwell 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

