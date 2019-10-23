Listen Live Sports

Renault disqualified from Japanese Grand Prix

October 23, 2019 5:38 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Formula One disqualified Renault from the Oct. 13 Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday, knocking both of the team’s cars out of the points for that race because of an illegal driver aid.

Daniel Ricciardo was sixth and Nico Hulkenberg 10th in Suzuka. Rival team Racing Point protested over what it believed was an illegal Renault braking system.

Formula One officials determined the braking balance system was not a technical violation, but was an improper driver’s aid.

The decision impacts several teams and drivers across the grid in the season standings.

Renault is now just six points ahead of Toro Rosso for fifth in the team standings.

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez moves ahead of both Renault drivers from 11th into ninth. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is now 11 points clear of teammate Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in third heading into Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

