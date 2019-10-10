Listen Live Sports

Review of hoops program recommends adviser for Memphis coach

October 10, 2019 5:15 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A report following an independent review of the Memphis women’s basketball program recommends the school hire an executive coach as a mentor and adviser to coach Melissa McFerrin this season after finding a “negative culture and atmosphere.”

Memphis released the report Thursday after hiring The Pictor Group to review the program following complaints of abuse and harassment. The four-month process included reviewing documents and interviewing players along with current and former staff.

The report stated McFerrin’s staff was divided about whether the coach is “controlling and manipulative” or simply “old school.” Other staff members said some players were too sensitive, soft and not committed to the demands of a Division I program.

The report also said that former athletic director Tom Bowen did not have “open and honest” communication with McFerrin and that there was “obvious disparity” between staffing and facilities for the men and women.

McFerrin is 175-172 in 11 seasons. In April, she received a two-year extension through 2020-21.

