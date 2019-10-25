Listen Live Sports

Rika Kihira of Japan leads Skate Canada after short program

October 25, 2019 5:41 pm
 
KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Rika Kihira of Japan topped the Skate Canada women’s short program with 81.35 points Friday.

Young You of South Korea was second at 78.22, followed by 15-year-old Russian Alexandra Trusova at 74.40.

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva, the two-time world champion and 2018 Olympic silver medalist, failed to land a double axel cleanly and fell on her final jump to end up sixth in the 12-woman field.

In ice dance, Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue topped the short program with 83.21 points. They are coming off a victory last week at Skate America in Las Vegas. Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were second at 82.58.

