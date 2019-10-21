Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rivera: Panthers sticking with Allen as starting QB vs 49ers

October 21, 2019 2:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera ended any suspense over his quarterback situation, saying Kyle Allen will remain the starter when Carolina visits the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Allen is 4-0 as Carolina’s starter this season since taking over for the injured Cam Newton.

Rivera says Newton will work with trainers this week at practice, but isn’t sure how much — if at all — the 2015 league MVP will practice. Newton has missed four games with a mid-foot sprain and hasn’t practiced since a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Panthers return to practice Tuesday.

Advertisement

Allen, who went undrafted in 2018, has helped dig the Panthers (4-2) out of a 0-2 hole to start the season. He has the fourth-best QB rating (106.6) in the league.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska