Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Robinson’s 3 TDs help Illinois State defeat Western Illinois

October 19, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — James Robinson scored three rushing touchdowns, Jeff Proctor added a fourth on the ground, and Illinois State defeated Western Illinois 28-14 on Saturday.

Illinois State (5-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley) led 14-0 at halftime on two of Robinson’s TDs before Western Illinois broke through with a DeShon Gavin 2-yard scoring run and trailed 14-7 heading to the fourth.

Robinson and Proctor both scored in the final period for a 28-7 lead then Connor Sampson hit George Wahee for 4 yards and a WIU touchdown with 5:57 remaining. WIU had one more possession that ended on downs at the Illinois State 45 with 2:39 to go.

Western Illinois had a significant advantage in total yards (375-279), first downs (24-15) and offensive plays (86-58) but committed five turnovers, losing three fumbles and throwing two interceptions.

Advertisement

The Redbirds, No. 10 in the FCS Coaches Poll, scored on three short drives following turnovers and intercepted a pass at their own 1-yard line to thwart a drive by the Leathernecks (0-7, 0-3).

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska