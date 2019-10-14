Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Robles returns to Nationals’ lineup for Game 3 vs. Cardinals

October 14, 2019 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Robles is back in the Nationals’ lineup for Game 3 of the NL Championship Series after missing the past five games with a hamstring injury.

Robles is set to start in center field and bat eighth Monday night with Washington looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. Michael A. Taylor, who hit a solo home run in Game 2 Saturday at St. Louis, had been in that spot.

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Robles would run and work out before the team decided whether he’d play. Roberts didn’t hesitate to say that Robles would “get a chance to play” over Taylor when he’s 100%.

Robles hit .255 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs and had 28 stolen bases during his first full season in the majors. He last played in Game 2 of the NLDS against Los Angeles.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins