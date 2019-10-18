Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Heat, Box

October 18, 2019 10:36 pm
 
HOUSTON (144)

House Jr. 4-6 4-4 14, Tucker 2-5 0-0 5, Capela 8-10 4-8 20, Harden 12-26 12-13 44, Westbrook 6-13 2-6 16, Sefolosha 1-3 0-0 2, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 0-0 2-2 2, Clemons 2-5 3-4 9, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 7-12 5-5 23, McLemore 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 45-86 32-42 144.

MIAMI (133)

Robinson 2-8 0-0 5, Adebayo 6-6 1-3 13, Leonard 2-4 0-0 4, Winslow 3-5 2-3 8, Nunn 15-27 4-6 40, Jones Jr. 5-9 2-2 13, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 4-5 0-0 11, Silva 1-1 1-1 3, Macon 1-1 3-3 5, Dragic 5-8 0-0 12, Herro 5-15 0-0 14, Reed 1-1 0-0 3, Waiters 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 51-94 13-18 133.

Houston 38 35 38 33—144
Miami 35 35 25 38—133

3-Point Goals_Houston 22-49 (Harden 8-16, Gordon 4-9, McLemore 3-5, Clemons 2-4, House Jr. 2-4, Westbrook 2-5, Tucker 1-3, Clark 0-1, Sefolosha 0-2), Miami 18-37 (Nunn 6-10, Herro 4-8, Olynyk 3-4, Dragic 2-3, Reed 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-1, Robinson 1-7, Winslow 0-1, Leonard 0-1, Waiters 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 42 (Capela 13), Miami 45 (Adebayo 11). Assists_Houston 22 (Harden 7), Miami 26 (Dragic 7). Total Fouls_Houston 27, Miami 29. A_19,600 (19,600).

