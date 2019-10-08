Rockets-Raptors, Box

Listen Live Sports

October 8, 2019 9:05 am
 
HOUSTON (129)

Gordon 4-7 0-0 12, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Capela 4-7 4-5 12, Harden 11-14 8-13 34, Westbrook 4-10 4-5 13, Blossomgame 2-5 0-2 4, Sefolosha 3-3 2-2 10, Hartenstein 3-5 0-0 6, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 3-7 0-0 8, Ponds 1-1 1-2 3, Clemons 3-11 0-0 8, Rivers 4-7 0-0 9, McLemore 4-13 0-0 10. Totals 46-96 19-29 129.

TORONTO (134)

Anunoby 3-5 0-0 7, Siakam 7-16 8-8 24, Ibaka 8-10 1-2 18, VanVleet 5-10 4-4 16, Powell 5-9 2-2 14, Brissett 1-4 4-6 6, Miller 3-4 1-1 9, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Hollis-Jefferson 2-4 3-4 7, Boucher 4-5 4-5 12, Payne 1-2 2-2 4, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 3-11 2-2 8, Thomas 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 45-89 32-38 134.

Houston 44 41 21 23—129
Toronto 40 33 26 35—134

3-Point Goals_Houston 18-53 (Gordon 4-5, Harden 4-7, Sefolosha 2-2, Anderson 2-4, Clemons 2-8, McLemore 2-9, Rivers 1-4, Westbrook 1-6, Blossomgame 0-2, Clark 0-2, Tucker 0-4), Toronto 12-32 (Miller 2-3, Powell 2-3, Thomas 2-5, VanVleet 2-6, Siakam 2-6, Anunoby 1-1, Ibaka 1-1, Brissett 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Davis 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 35 (Capela 6), Toronto 54 (Siakam 11). Assists_Houston 25 (Harden 7), Toronto 30 (Davis, VanVleet 5). Total Fouls_Houston 31, Toronto 28. A_20,413 (37,000).

