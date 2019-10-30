Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Wizards, Box

October 30, 2019 10:55 pm
 
HOUSTON (159)

House Jr. 5-9 2-2 16, Tucker 3-7 2-2 9, Capela 9-13 3-7 21, Westbrook 7-16 2-4 17, Harden 18-32 17-18 59, Sefolosha 1-3 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Gordon 5-13 0-0 15, McLemore 1-1 0-0 3, Rivers 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 55-103 26-33 159.

WASHINGTON (158)

Bonga 3-4 0-0 6, Hachimura 9-15 2-2 23, Bryant 5-10 3-4 13, Smith 3-6 0-2 6, Beal 14-20 11-12 46, Brown Jr. 5-7 2-2 14, Bertans 7-10 1-1 21, Wagner 5-8 2-3 12, Thomas 6-11 3-3 17. Totals 57-91 24-29 158.

Houston 35 41 35 48—159
Washington 34 43 40 41—158

3-Point Goals_Houston 23-54 (Harden 6-14, Gordon 5-13, House Jr. 4-7, Rivers 3-5, McLemore 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Sefolosha 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Westbrook 1-5), Washington 20-36 (Beal 7-12, Bertans 6-9, Hachimura 3-3, Thomas 2-4, Brown Jr. 2-4, Bryant 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 44 (Capela 12), Washington 40 (Bryant 12). Assists_Houston 34 (Westbrook 12), Washington 31 (Thomas 10). Total Fouls_Houston 24, Washington 27. Technicals_House Jr., Rivers, Thomas. A_20,476 (20,356).

