Rockets won’t weigh in on James’ comments on Morey, China

October 15, 2019 1:38 pm
 
The Rockets are not engaging in the conversation on LeBron James’s criticism of Houston general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.

Before practice in Houston on Tuesday coach Mike D’Antoni and three players, including James Harden, all avoided getting involved in the fracas when asked about James’ comments. James said Monday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ return home from a weeklong tour of China that Morey’s tweet on the sitatuion “was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation.”

Harden said he hadn’t heard about James’ comments. When asked if he feels the need to take up for Morey amid growing criticism and if the general manager should face league sanctioning for his long-deleted tweet, Harden sidestepped the issue entirely.

Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha, who was born in Switzerland and is in his first year with the Rockets, says he briefly followed James’ comments. Sefolosha says, “Everybody is entitled to their opinion, entitled to what they want to say. That’s the beauty about this country.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

