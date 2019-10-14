Listen Live Sports

Roger Federer says he plans to play at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

October 14, 2019 8:48 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Roger Federer says he plans to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Swiss great, a four-time Olympian, says “at the end of the day my heart decided I would love to play at the Olympic Games again.”

Federer made the announcement in Tokyo during at an exhibition event for his Japanese uniform supplier.

Federer will turn 39 shortly after the Olympic tournament. He had previously planned his schedule up to Wimbledon, which ends two weeks before the Tokyo Games.

He will need a wild-card exemption because he has not played Davis Cup games to be eligible.

Federer won doubles gold for Switzerland with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver in singles at the 2012 London Games at Wimbledon.

He missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with an injury.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

