Ronaldo asks US court to dismiss rape case or OK mediation

October 22, 2019 12:48 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers are asking a U.S. judge to dismiss a Nevada woman’s lawsuit alleging the soccer star raped her in Las Vegas in 2009 or to order closed-door settlement talks.

Attorneys representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to messages seeking comment about Oct. 14 court filings in the case stemming from a 2010 confidentiality agreement and a $375,000 hush-money payment.

Ronaldo’s lawyer in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, declined comment.

Ronaldo’s attorneys maintain Ronaldo had consensual sex with Mayorga.

A federal judge hasn’t set a hearing date on the bid to stop court proceedings and invoke a settlement provision calling for private mediation.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they’re victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to be named.

