Rough way to face Patriots: Skins haven’t picked starting QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins was asked whether it was hard to go over the video of his rough, three-interception debut as an NFL quarterback with the Washington Redskins.

“It’s not really tough, because you already know what you messed up on. So it’s kind of like you watch film like this,” he joked Wednesday in the locker room, taking two fingers and closing them together in front of his right eye. “You’re like, ‘I messed up on that play.’ You already know it’s coming.”

Here’s the thing when it comes to the Redskins (0-4): No one knows _ or at least no one will say _ what’s coming from them when it comes to the QB position Sunday against the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (4-0).

Staying mum Wednesday was Redskins coach Jay Gruden, who everyone is already assuming is not in the job for too much longer.

“I have to see some things for me to make the decision, and that’ll come out here at practice tomorrow. Hopefully, after tomorrow’s practice I’ll have a good indication of who I want to play,” Gruden said. “So, yeah, in my mind, I have a pretty good plan _ contrary to belief.”

The choices, none ideal, are:

_ Haskins, the first-round draft pick with only one season of college experience at Ohio State.

_ Case Keenum, the journeyman who opened the season as the starter, was replaced by Haskins during last week’s 24-3 loss at the New York Giants after a sixth turnover in a six-quarter span and didn’t participate in practice Wednesday because of an injured right foot that was protected by a walking boot.

_ Colt McCoy, who is in his fifth season in Washington and, therefore, is the most familiar with Gruden’s offense, but is still working his way back from breaking his right leg in December.

If Gruden decides Haskins is not ready to be an NFL starter, and Keenum isn’t healthy _ or effective _ enough to the guy, then McCoy might make the most sense to face New England.

“You would love to have some continuity there, some consistency there. Unfortunately, we have not had that luxury here in a while. Until we get that luxury, until we start to have that, that’s probably when you’ll see some different results,” said Gruden, whose team is 1-10 since quarterback Alex Smith went out with a broken leg last season.

“I feel good about all three quarterbacks, and they all bring something different to the table. We’ve just got to settle on one and get him ready to go,” Gruden said. “When that guy gets his opportunity, they have to take advantage of it and dominate the position and never look back.”

He was asked whether Haskins’ development can be affected by how playing time is parceled out now among the quarterbacks.

“It’s not the end of the world if he doesn’t play another snap. If he starts every game and doesn’t do very well, it’s good experience for him. You can argue both sides of the coin right here,” Gruden said, before turning sarcastic: “No matter what we do with him, we’re going to be ‘wrong,’ so it doesn’t really matter.”

Notes: TE Vernon Davis missed practice with a concussion; the team’s other top player at that position, Jordan Reed, has been out since the preseason with a concussion but never went on injured reserve. … G Brandon Scherff sat out with an ankle injury, while C Chase Roullier (knee), WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring), CB Josh Norman (knee) were limited.

