Rugby World Cup cancels 2 games ahead of powerful typhoon

TOKYO (AP) — Rugby World Cup organizers have had to cancel two games scheduled for Saturday because of concerns over the anticipated impact of Typhoon Hagibis.

Japan’s weather agency is warning the powerful typhoon may bring torrential rain to central parts of the country between Saturday and Sunday, during the last round of World Cup group games.

The Pool C decider between England and France at Yokohama and the Pool B game between New Zealand and Italy in the city of Toyota have been canceled on safety grounds.

It’s the first time that games have been canceled at rugby’s showpiece tournament. All games cancelled because of weather are logged as scoreless draws and each team will get two competition points.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged people to take precautions to avoid potentially life-threatening danger. Airlines and train services anticipate cancellations.

