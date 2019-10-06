Listen Live Sports

Russia leads team event at gymnastics worlds

October 6, 2019 6:00 pm
 
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — European champion Nikita Nagornyy set the pace in the all-round standings as Russia topped the team event on the first day of the men’s qualification at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Nagornyy, part of the Russia squad which secured Olympic silver medals at the 2016 Games in Rio, scored a total of 87.333 points across six disciplines.

Compatriot Dalaloyan Artur was second with 86.531 while Lee Chih-kai led a great team effort from Taiwan, which sits second in the overall rankings.

Russia leads with 259.928 points, ahead of Taiwan (250.093) and Brazil (247.236).

The rest of the qualifying from the last four subdivisions is set to be completed on Monday.

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan will be hoping he has done enough to make the pommel horse final.

European champion McClenaghan scored 15.200, which put him top in the individual standings, ahead of Lee.

The leading eight gymnasts following the completion of the qualifying stage will progress through to the final, where a potential place can be secured for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

