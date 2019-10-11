Listen Live Sports

Russia’s Nagornyy wins world all-around gymnastics gold

October 11, 2019 12:56 pm
 
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Nikita Nagornyy of Russia won his first men’s all-around gymnastics title at the world championships Friday after his closest rival made a crucial error on the last rotation.

Nagornyy scored a total 88.772 points to win by 1.607 over fellow Russian Artur Dalaloyan, the 2018 champion.

It’s Nagornyy’s second gold medal after winning the team event with Russia on Wednesday.

Bronze went to Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine on 86.973. Verniaiev won all-around silver at the 2016 Olympics but had never before made the podium in this event at the world championships.

The 2017 champion Xiao Ruoteng of China was second before his last rotation on the high bar, but made an error with his grip, lost momentum and came off. He placed fourth.

