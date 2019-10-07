Sabres-Blue Jackets Sums

Buffalo 0 2 1 0—3 Columbus 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 1 (Werenski, Jones), 18:09. 2, Columbus, Atkinson 2 (Dubois, Wennberg), 19:05 (pp). Penalties_Savard, CBJ, (holding), 7:26; Jokiharju, BUF, (tripping), 18:56.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Johansson 1 (Sheary, Miller), 1:32 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Skinner 2, 11:58. Penalties_Atkinson, CBJ, (hooking), 0:37; Columbus bench, served by Milano (too many men on the ice), 7:04; Dahlin, BUF, (interference), 8:14.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Foligno 1 (Bemstrom, Bjorkstrand), 6:46 (pp). 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 3 (Dahlin, Reinhart), 18:46 (pp). Penalties_Dahlin, BUF, (interference), 5:38; Columbus bench, served by Jenner (faceoff violation), 17:34.

Overtime_7, Columbus, Texier 1 (Foligno), 2:08. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-7-5_18. Columbus 14-15-14-1_44.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 4; Columbus 2 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 0-0-1 (44 shots-40 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 1-1-0 (18-15).

A_14,518 (18,500). T_2:38.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Steve Barton, James Tobias.

