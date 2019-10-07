Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Blue Jackets Sums

October 7, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Buffalo 0 2 1 0—3
Columbus 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 1 (Werenski, Jones), 18:09. 2, Columbus, Atkinson 2 (Dubois, Wennberg), 19:05 (pp). Penalties_Savard, CBJ, (holding), 7:26; Jokiharju, BUF, (tripping), 18:56.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Johansson 1 (Sheary, Miller), 1:32 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Skinner 2, 11:58. Penalties_Atkinson, CBJ, (hooking), 0:37; Columbus bench, served by Milano (too many men on the ice), 7:04; Dahlin, BUF, (interference), 8:14.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Foligno 1 (Bemstrom, Bjorkstrand), 6:46 (pp). 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 3 (Dahlin, Reinhart), 18:46 (pp). Penalties_Dahlin, BUF, (interference), 5:38; Columbus bench, served by Jenner (faceoff violation), 17:34.

Overtime_7, Columbus, Texier 1 (Foligno), 2:08. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-7-5_18. Columbus 14-15-14-1_44.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 4; Columbus 2 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 0-0-1 (44 shots-40 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 1-1-0 (18-15).

A_14,518 (18,500). T_2:38.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Steve Barton, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins