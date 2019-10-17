Sabres-Ducks Sum

Buffalo 2 0 0—2 Anaheim 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 4, 7:35. 2, Buffalo, Olofsson 6 (Reinhart, Skinner), 16:36 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Henrique 3 (Rakell, Manson), 18:40.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Rakell 3 (Silfverberg), 0:57. 5, Anaheim, Getzlaf 2 (Steel, Fowler), 9:14 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Silfverberg, Comtois), 19:47.

Third Period_7, Anaheim, Silfverberg 3 (Manson), 16:47.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 19-8-6_33. Anaheim 11-13-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 8; Anaheim 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 1-1-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-2-0 (33-31).

A_15,193 (17,174). T_2:39.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.

